Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.37.

AMC stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after buying an additional 6,577,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

