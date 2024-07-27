Wedbush Comments on Genuine Parts’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 241,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

