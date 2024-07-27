Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

PPBI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.