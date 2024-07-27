Wedbush Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $75.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

PB opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.