Wedbush Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to “Strong-Buy”

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

MTH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $200.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $205.20.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,091,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,297,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

