Wedbush Weighs in on Century Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $101.52 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 409,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,727,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after buying an additional 73,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Century Communities by 673.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 57,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

