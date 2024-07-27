Wells Fargo & Company Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $205.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Up 1.7 %

ABBV opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $327.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $186.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.