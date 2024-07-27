Wells Fargo & Company Raises General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $334.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $290.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.16.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.