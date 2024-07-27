West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.75.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $89.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -105.78%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

