West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $265.00 and last traded at $271.47, with a volume of 372711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.77.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.75.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.