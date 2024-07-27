Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight Capital raised Western Copper and Gold to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.12 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

