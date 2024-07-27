Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down to $72.01

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.01, but opened at $68.48. Western Digital shares last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 423,173 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

