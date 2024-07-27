Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 278.6% in July

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

Shares of WSTRF stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 1,979.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

