Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Westwing Group alerts:

Westwing Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a 12-month low of C$6.38 and a 12-month high of C$8.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.47.

Westwing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.