Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Lowered to $76.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 169.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 75.9% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 47,270 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

