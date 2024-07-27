Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of WTBDY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Whitbread has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.91.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.