WhiteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $322,518.49 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $322,518.49 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011365 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.