William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. Robert Half has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Robert Half by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Robert Half by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,265,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,311,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 900.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after purchasing an additional 751,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

