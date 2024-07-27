William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.0 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.