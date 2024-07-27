Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $280.86 and last traded at $277.29, with a volume of 138962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.00.

The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.36.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day moving average is $261.86.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

