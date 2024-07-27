Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 3.93%.
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
