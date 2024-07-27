Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$48.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.78. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$36.95 and a twelve month high of C$48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Winpak’s payout ratio is presently 3.93%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

