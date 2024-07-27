Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Worldline has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

