Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Worldline has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $20.08.
Worldline Company Profile
