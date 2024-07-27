WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WPP has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in WPP by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in WPP by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

