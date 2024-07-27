WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WRIT Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of WRIT Media Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. WRIT Media Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

