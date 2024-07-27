WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 429,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.9 days.
WSP Global Stock Performance
Shares of WSPOF opened at $164.91 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06.
About WSP Global
