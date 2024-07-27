WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 429,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.9 days.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSPOF opened at $164.91 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.