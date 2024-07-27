Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Lowered to $89.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.50 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.