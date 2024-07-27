XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,283,200 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the June 30th total of 2,135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

XD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XDNCF opened at $2.10 on Friday. XD has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

About XD

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

Featured Stories

