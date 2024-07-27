Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XRX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

