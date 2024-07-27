Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Xiabuxiabu Catering Management alerts:

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance

XIAXF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.