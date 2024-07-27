Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance
XIAXF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.