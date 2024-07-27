XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $25.50 on Friday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

