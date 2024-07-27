Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copa in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s FY2024 earnings at $16.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.60. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 1,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

