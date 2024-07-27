Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Short Interest Update

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Zalatoris II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zalatoris II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLS. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,286,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance

ZLS opened at $11.11 on Friday. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.