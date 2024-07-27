Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Short Interest Update

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLS. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,906,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,286,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZLS opened at $11.11 on Friday. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.
