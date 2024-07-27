Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,800 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the June 30th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 45.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ZAPP opened at $10.11 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

