Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,800 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the June 30th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 45.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Down 0.1 %

ZAPP opened at $10.11 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

