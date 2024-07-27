Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Up 621.7% in July

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 621.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

