Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Up 621.7% in July

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 621.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
