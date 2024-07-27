Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 607.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $325.98 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $337.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.67.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

