Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 40.1% in July

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 41,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zenvia stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

About Zenvia

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $42.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.