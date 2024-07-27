Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.19. 8,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 448,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Zhongchao Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

