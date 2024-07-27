Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.6 %

Ziff Davis stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.