Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZIONL opened at $25.75 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.
