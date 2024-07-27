ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,235,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $516,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

