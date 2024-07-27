Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 152.1% from the June 30th total of 710,100 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZURA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Zura Bio Price Performance

ZURA stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Zura Bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.63.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Equities research analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zura Bio

In related news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZURA. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Further Reading

