1,063 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Progressive by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $215.68 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.06 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.37 and a 200-day moving average of $201.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

