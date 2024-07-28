1,080 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $290.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.25 and a 200 day moving average of $274.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

