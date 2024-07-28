109,038 Shares in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.08% of Pagaya Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 781.6% during the 4th quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 220,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 195,406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

In related news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock worth $197,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGY opened at $14.95 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 6.44.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

