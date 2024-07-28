11,168 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,734,000 after purchasing an additional 201,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 245,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 89,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $12.87 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $454.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently -16.05%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

