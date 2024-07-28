148 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BIO opened at $319.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.60 and its 200-day moving average is $307.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

