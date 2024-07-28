18,671 Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $265,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824 over the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

