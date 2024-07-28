19,853 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,793,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 169,784 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 111,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUTL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

