1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Stock Price Down 1.8%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 19,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 5,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Institutional Trading of 1st Colonial Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Fulton Bank N.A. owned 0.67% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

